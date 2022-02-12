Teen Turns Parkland Tragedy Into Acts of Kindness

14-year-old Emma Buyar hopes to spark a little joy on a day many remember as a terribly sad day. The South Florida teen is working with an organization to spread kindness four years after the Parkland tragedy.

“The Hershey Kisses have acts of kindness at the bottom of them, so this one says ‘give a compliment,’ this one is ‘say thank you to somebody,’” Buyar said.

Buyar says this is one way to honor the 17 lives lost on Feb. 14, 2018. She’s planning on distributing the candy bars and Hershey Kisses with acts of kindness ideas outside the school.

The project counts with more than 500 pieces of candy, each with an idea to spread positivity and love on Valentine’s Day.

“That way our community can come together through kindness in a tough time,” Buyar said. “We really feel like through this organization, Bake Back America, kindness in the community is the best way to get past a hard time.”

Bake Back America is an organization based out of New York with projects worldwide, according to its founder Melissa Subin.

“We came up with this wonderful way to memorialize these 17 students through kindness, and be able to change the mindset of the country,” Subin said. “Old, young, to be able to take time.”

The South Florida community is still healing from the tragic events of that day four years ago.

“Every single time this anniversary comes around, it's definitely a really sad day and it's Valentine’s Day so nobody really expected something like this to happen, so it’s really terrible when you think about it,” Buyar said.

Buyar says she’s sure this project will be a way to memorialize the lives lost on that day, without losing sight of the impact of the event.

“We should remember what happened, and make sure it never happens again,” Buyar said.