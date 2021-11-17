Temperatures, Rain Chances Increase Across South Florida Ahead of Front's Arrival

After nearly a week of beautiful weather, South Florida will begin to see some changes that come with the arrival of our latest front in the area.

Winds were out of the north just a couple of days ago allowing for 50s and 60s during the morning hours. It's a different story early Wednesday. Winds are more out of the east and morning temperatures are in the 70s across the board.

Humidity is up a bit too, but it's not uncomfortable just yet. We will remain mostly cloudy through Wednesday afternoon with highs in the low 80s.

Winds will continue to shift to the southeast Wednesday night and that will bring in the rain. Rain chances will peak Thursday and Friday as a weak front limps through South Florida. This front doesn't really clear out the moisture like one would hope.

Look for an east breeze this weekend with some scattered showers. Highs late this week and weekend will top out around 80-82 degrees.

Another front rolls through late Monday. This front looks to bring a more reasonable temperature and humidity drop.