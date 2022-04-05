Temperatures Rise Tuesday Across South Florida Ahead of Higher Storm Chances

South Florida will be feeling the heat for much of the rest of the work week before an increased chance of storms arrives just in time for the weekend.

Look for morning mid-70s followed by afternoon mid-80s for your Tuesday. Rain chances will be 10% at most. The winds will be slightly breezy out of the southeast, so look for a moderate rip current risk at the beaches.

Small craft should use caution as well with a moderate chop on the Bay.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Temperatures continue to climb as we roll into Wednesday and Thursday. Morning mid-70s will give way to afternoon upper 80s and low 90s. Humidity will be sky high as well, but we are only expecting a few storms Thursday.

A front will arrive on Friday and give us our best chance of showers and storms. Rain chances come in around 50% as highs still come in on the warm side in the mid-80s.

This front will bring a delicious weekend to South Florida. Morning temperatures will dip into the low 60s with possible 50s in spots. Highs will struggle to leave the 70s. Humidity will also take a big hit.