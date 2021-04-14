THE 6IX: Miami-Dade Schools Want Return to In-Person Learning, Famed Nightclub Accepting Cryptocurrency

It’s Tuesday, April 14th – and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - A man is facing an attempted murder charge following an alleged road rage shooting in North Lauderdale that left another man brain dead.

Rudy Derivois, 24, was arrested Monday after authorities said an argument in a Walmart parking lot ended with a man fighting for his life. During a court hearing Tuesday, prosecutors said the victim approached Derivois outside the Walmart upset that Derivois had allegedly hit his car. Derivois said the man punched him twice so he fired a shot in self-defense. The bullet hit the victim in the throat and lodged in his spine, leaving him brain dead in a local hospital, according to Broward Sheriff's Office officials.

No. 2 - Florida will be following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation to pause the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday.

The CDC recommended the pause earlier Tuesday while they investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots that occurred after vaccination. Six cases of clots were reported among women between the ages of 18 and 48, with one death reported. More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects. DeSantis' office confirmed that he received the single-dose J&J vaccine last week, and he said Tuesday that nothing significant related to the vaccine has been reported in Florida.

No. 3 - Miami-Dade County Public Schools' superintendent announced Tuesday the district intends to welcome back all students to in-person learning next fall.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said the decision was based on several factors, including guidance from their medical experts. He also pointed out the increased vaccinations and the downward trend in COVID-19 positivity rates. Carvalho added that in-person learning is the best thing for the students— many of whom have struggled socially and emotionally during this pandemic. This comes a day after Broward County Public Schools made a similar announcement.

No. 4 - Prosecutors expect to decide Wednesday whether to charge the white former police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb, sparking nights of protests and raising tensions amid the nearby murder trial of the ex-officer charged with killing George Floyd.

Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter and Police Chief Tim Gannon resigned Tuesday, two days after Potter shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright. Gannon has said he believed Potter mistakenly grabbed her pistol when she was trying to pull out her Taser. Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said at a news conference that the city had been moving toward firing Potter, a 26-year veteran, when she resigned. Elliott said he hoped her resignation would “bring some calm to the community,” but that he would keep working toward “full accountability under the law.”

No. 5 - A joyous homecoming for Miami-Dade Corrections officer Kedson Julmiste Tuesday afternoon, weeks after he was paralyzed from a head-on crash.

Julmiste was on his way to work on Feb. 28 when he was involved in a head-on crash with another vehicle that made an illegal turn. He spent some time in intensive care and underwent several surgeries on his shoulders and spine. He's now paralyzed from the chest down. The police officer's unions are pitching in with a GoFundMe page to raise funds to install a wheelchair ramp and other modifications to Julmiste's home. So far, they've raised over $9,000 of the $80,000 goal. To see his return home for the first time in over a month, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Claudia Docampo.

No. 6 - Ultraclub E11EVEN MIAMI announced Tuesday that it will now be accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment - making them the first major nightclub in the U.S. to do so.

Now, when paying for tables, drinks, or merchandise, guests have the option of seamlessly paying with cryptocurrency. E11EVEN MIAMI has partnered with one of the largest cryptocurrency processing companies to implement a system to process cryptocurrency purchases using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Dogecoin, among others. The system in place enables businesses to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment without having to buy, own or manage crypto. Located in Downtown Miami, E11EVEN MIAMI is the world's first and only 24/7 ultraclub.