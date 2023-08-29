‘The kid is the problem': Man accused of pushing Miami mom into trying to kill her own son

A second arrest has been made in a disturbing South Florida murder-for-hire plot involving a young child.

Last month, Jazmin Paez of Miami was arrested after allegedly visiting a parody hitman website to request a killer murder her 3-year-old son.

Now, 18-year-old Gamaliel Soza is being charged with conspiracy to commit murder after police say text messages were discovered showing Soza pushed her to try to take her child’s life.

Miami-Dade Corrections Gamaliel Soza and Jazmin Paez

According to Soza’s arrest report, the text messages reveal he told Paez: “The kid is the problem, I hope you see that all I ever wanted was to free you. I told you about the kid, you won’t do anything … you do it, and I’ll think about coming back.”

Other messages reveal Paez may have taken her son to the woods to be “eaten by bears” or “drown in the water.”

The arrest report shows that Soza responded by asking for a picture of proof.

Soza was given a $15,000 bond on first-degree murder conspiracy and unlawful use of a communications device. A judge ordered him to have no contact with the 3-year-old child or anyone under the age of 18, without supervision.

On Tuesday, Robert Innes, the webmaster of the parody website that Paez used, reacted to the second arrest.

“It sucks man, it’s a really bad story to begin with,” Innes said. “The fact that the website was able to prevent a violent crime and save a life is… that’s what makes it worthwhile to me. At least the child is going to be OK."