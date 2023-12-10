These are the cheapest vehicles to insure in Florida

Whether you're looking for a new or used vehicle, costs continue to rise across the country.

Experts say it's partly due to low inventory.

So, not only are car costs and interest rates up, but once you actually buy a car -- the worry shifts to insurance rates.

Unfortunately, drivers in the Florida are among those paying the most to insure vehicles -- more specifically, the Sunshine State is reportedly among the top five states with the highest car insurance rates.

According to MarketWatch, Florida secured the third top spot on their list of states with the highest full-coverage car insurance rates, with a yearly average of $2,947.

Michigan: $3,785 per year Connecticut: $2,999 per year Florida: $2,947 per year New York: $2,783 per year Louisiana: $2,783 per year

What type of vehicle is the cheapest to insure in Florida?

According to WalletHub, trucks and SUV's are the most affordable vehicles to insure among Floridians.

It's important to note that rates change based on certain characteristics and circumstances. For WalletHub's data, premiums are representative of a 45-year-old good driver with a minimum coverage policy.

Trucks have the state's lowest average premium of $1,139 per year for minimum coverage, while SUV's come in second place with an average of $1,163 per year.

Coupes follow not far behind, staying below $1,200 on average for minimum coverage, but sedans and minivans significantly surpass it.

See the full list below.

Car Type Average Premium Truck $1,139 per year SUV $1,163 per year Coupe $1,177 per year Sedan $1,242 per year Minivan $1,879 per year

Which makes and models have the lowest insurance costs overall?

NerdWallet looked at last year’s 25 best-selling models, according to Kelley Blue Book, and analyzed rates across every ZIP code in the U.S.

It found that Subaru had the top two vehicles with the lowest insurance rates across the country with its Outback taking the top spot and Crosstrek following in a close second.

Car Type Average Premium Subaru Outback $1,512 per year Subaru Crosstrek $1,516 per year Honda CR-V LX $1,516 per year Mazda CX-5 2.5 S $1,547 per year Hyundai Tucson SE $1,497 per year Ford Escape $1,609 per year Jeep Wrangler Sport $1,617 per year Toyota Tacoma SR $1,647 per year Ford F-150 XL $1,651 per year Toyota RAV4 LE $1,652 per year

It's important to remember that along with location and vehicle types, there are several other factors that affect car insurance costs -- including credit history, driving record, age, marital status, and even gender.