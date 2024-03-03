These are the events coming to Hard Rock Stadium in 2024

The NFL season may be over, but the Hard Rock Stadium will be busy in the offseason, featuring world class sporting events, and a bevy of concerts like Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and the Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival.

JAZZ IN THE GARDENS MUSIC FESTIVAL

Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival, which is set to take place on March 9th and 10th, will bring hip hop superstars like Rick Ross, T.I., Uncle Luke, Lil' Kim, Trick Daddy, and Trina featuring in the iconic festival.

Summer Walker, Davido and Jazmine Sullivan will be the headliners for the first day while Maxwell will headline the second day.

This will be the 17th year that the Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival plays out at the Hard Rock and will introduce a new marketplace, immersive activations, and a food truck village.

Tickets to Jazz in the Gardens are currently on sale here.

ATP & WTA MIAMI OPEN

Then, a week later, the biggest names in pro tennis come down to South Florida and duke it out at the Miami Open.

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek will be the names to watch in a list with the world's top ranked ATP and WTA players.

Djokovic will be returning for the first time since 2019 after missing out the past few years due to the COVID-19 vaccination restrictions. The Serbian will be hoping to add to his 6 Miami Open titles.

The 2023 WTA Miami Open defending champion, Petra Kvitova will not be playing this year after having announced her pregnancy in January, but 2022 winner Elena Rybakina and four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka will be the ones to watch.

This will also be the first year the Major League Pickleball will feature at the tournament, holding a pro-am and two-day tournament starring 16 of the world’s best players on March 27 to the 29th.

There are several options available for ticket pricing for both the day & night events.

F1 MIAMI GRAND PRIX

April will be a quiet month for the Hard Rock Stadium, but the action picks up again in May when the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix comes to town.

This will be the last season of Lewis Hamilton with Mercedes, as the seven-time world champion is set to move to Ferrari in 2025 hoping to quell Red Bull's recent dominance with Max Verstappen.

Tickets for this event do sell out fast, but you can check for availability here.

COPA AMERICA 2024

As summer rolls in, the Hard Rock will be hosting one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year with the 2024 Copa America.

This year, the Hard Rock Stadium will host two group matches - Uruguay vs Panama on June 23rd and Argentina vs Peru on June 29th - before hosting the tournament Final on July 14th.

Lionel Messi has already outlined his intentions to play in this year's tournament which could be the last time he dons the famous blue-and-white jersey in a professional setting.

The Cup will feature all 10 South American national teams plus 6 nations from the CONCACAF, including Mexico and the United States.

For more information on the ticket prices and match schedules, you can check here.

FEID's FERXXOCALIPSIS TOUR

Colombian artist Feid and his Ferxxocalipsis tour will then have a one-night concert on July 6th.

Feid is 6-time Grammy winning artist who has worked with several pop stars like J Balvin, Maluma and Karol G.

While tickets are not available yet, you can make a deposit here while tickets become available.

ORANGE BLOSSOM CLASSIC

In fall, once college football resumes, the Hard Rock will host the Orange Blossom Classic featuring North Carolina Central University and Alabama State University on September 1st.

The Orange Blossom Classic was regarded as one of the premier events for Historically Black Colleges and Universities from 1933 to 1978 before taking a 43-year hiatus and returning to Miami Gardens in 2021.

Tickets are on sale now and you can check availability here.

TAYLOR SWIFT'S ERAS TOUR

Finally, the last event on the schedule that is not related to Miami Dolphins football is Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' which is scheduled from October 18th to the 20th.

The singer-songwriter has been performing around the world and the tour has become one of the most anticipated events of the year.

Tickets, however, have since become sold out.

This information was obtained from the Hard Rock Stadium's events page.