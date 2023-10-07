These are the most popular electric cars (and which ones have the most range)

As North America's largest electric vehicle (EV) festival heads to Miami on October 14th and 15th, NBC6 is taking a look at the most popular EV's and which ones can give you the most range.

Electrify Expo is set to take over the Miami-Dade Fairgrounds where attendees will be able to ride, drive and demo the latest EV's -- including electric cars and trucks, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters as well as e-skateboards.

Tesla is still dominating the EV world -- with four of its vehicles among the top 10 best-selling electric cars in America.

According to registration numbers released by the U.S. Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, part of the Department of Energy, these are the 10 most popular EV's as of this past summer.

1. Tesla Model Y

Pictured: Tesla Model Y (Image Source: Tesla)

Since it was released back in 2020, the Tesla model Y has been America's best-selling electric car. According to GreenCars, this model takes the best parts of the Model 3 sedan, while adding a crossover body style with room for five.

It reportedly has a maximum range of 330 miles, and pricing starts at about $47,490, according to Kelley Blue Book.

2. Tesla Model 3

Pictured: Tesla Model 3 (Image Source: Tesla)

Tesla's Model 3 comes in at #2 -- making it the country's best-selling electric sedan as well as best-selling premium sedan. It's known for its great efficiency and range -- with an estimated maximum range of 358 miles.

This is Tesla's smallest and most affordable car, starting at an MSRP of $40,240.

3. Ford Mustang Mach-E

Pictured: Ford Mustang Mach-E (Image Source: Ford)

Ford's best-selling electric car is the Mustang Mach-E -- and is also the third best-selling EV in America.

It stands out with spacious and great-quality interior -- as well as sport handling.

Maximum range is estimated to be 314 miles, while the starting MSRP stands at $42,995, according to GreenCars.

4. Tesla Model X

Pictured: Tesla Model X (Image Source: Tesla)

On the pricier side, the Tesla Model X comes in at #4 in popularity. It was one of the original electric SUV's -- known for its spacious interior and glass roof panels.

The Model X has a maximum estimated range of 348 miles -- with a starting MSRP of $79,990, according to Kelley Blue Book.

5. Tesla Model S

Pictured: Tesla Model S (Image Source: Tesla)

The fifth spot goes to the sleek Tesla Model S -- which originally rolled out more than a decade ago.

According to GreenCars, the Model S Plaid gets all the headlines -- with more than 1,000 horsepower -- but the Model S still gives a breathtaking performance that has helped place it in the top five best-selling EV's in the U.S.

KBB lists the MSRP at $74,990 and a potential range of 405 miles.

6. Chevrolet Bolt EUV

Pictured: Chevrolet Bolt EUV (Image Source: Chevrolet)

Chevy secured a spot in the top 10 -- coming in at #6 with the Bolt EUV.

GreenCars describes it as the "best EV deal" -- offering a good amount of space and capability on a limited budget.

More than 25,000 were reportedly sold back in 2022. It has a maximum range of 247 miles and starting MSRP of $27,800.

7. Hyundai IONIQ 5

Pictured: Hyundai IONIQ 5 (Image Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai made it onto the top 10 as well -- with its IONIQ 5, which sold more than 22,000 in 2022.

It is popular for its large interior and unique features including front lounge chairs.

Hyundai says its impressive charging speed is made possible by its state-of-the-art battery pack -- "built with a high capacity and great energy density, it feeds IONIQ 5 with up-to 77.4 kWh of electric power."

The IONIQ 5 has a maximum range of 303 miles and starting MSRP of $42,785.

8. Kia EV6

Pictured: Kia EV6 (Image Source: Kia)

Kia also landed in the top-sellers list -- with the EV6's futuristic style and great efficiency.

According to GreenCars, "its super-long wheelbase liberates an amazing amount of room in the back seat."

It also comes in a high-performance GT model.

The maximum range stands at 310 miles, while the MSRP starts at $48,700.

9. Volkswagen ID.4

Pictured: Volkswagen ID.4 (Image Source: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen touts its electric SUV -- ID.4 -- as one that sets itself apart with its style, performance and functionality.

VW calls the ID.4 a game-changer that will transform the way you think about EV's with -- "plenty of space, an abundance of tech features and three years of unlimited 30-minute charging sessions at Electrify America DC Fast Chargers."

This SUV has 275 miles in maximum range and a starting MSRP of $38,995.

10. Rivian R1T

Pictured: Rivian R1T (Image Source: Rivian)

Finally, Rivian squeezed into the top 10 best-selling EV's -- with an impressive electric truck.

The R1T is a midsize pickup truck with incredible off-road capability, according to GreenCars. It has an estimated maximum range of 314 miles, with a starting price of $73,000.

The Electrify Expo will feature most of these automakers -- where attendees will be able to experience and demo the latest technology.

BMW, Ford, Giant Bicycles, Kia, Lexus, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo, NIU and Bosch E-bikes are some of the big names set to be at the Miami-Dade Fairgrounds, located at 10901 Coral Way in Miami.

For more information, visit www.electrifyexpo.com/miami.