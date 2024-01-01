These are the new Florida laws that go into effect on January 1, 2024. See how they impact you

As Floridians say goodbye to 2023, it's time to look ahead to the new year and new laws that come with it.

On January 1, 2024, several laws are set to take effect. They were all passed earlier in 2023 by the Florida Legislature.

Special Persons Registry

SB 784 is known as the 'Protect Our Loved Ones Act' -- which authorizes local law enforcement agencies to develop and maintain a database called the 'Special Persons Registry.'

This database would account for people who may suffer from developmental or psychological conditions, as well as any other disability.

It would allow the law enforcement agencies to provide relevant information from the registry to law enforcement officers under certain circumstances -- aimed at improving interactions between first responders and civilians with certain conditions.

The law specifically lists conditions such as autism spectrum disorder, down syndrome as well as Alzheimer's disease or a dementia-related disorder.

Pretrial release and detention

SB 1534 addresses Pretrial Release and Detention -- which states that only a judge can set, reduce or altar an individual's bail.

It requires the Florida Supreme Court to create and periodically update a statewide uniform bail bond schedule for certain offenses, and prohibits a judge from establishing a local bond schedule that sets lower amounts than the Supreme Court's schedule.

SB 1534 outlines circumstances in which a defendant can't be released ahead of an initial hearing, which includes people who are on pretrial release probation, sexual offenders, repeat felony offenders, etc.

Child protection investigations

SB 7056 requires the seven Florida counties that handle child protection investigations to give control to the state's Department of Children and Families.

Broward Sheriff's Office was notably one of the seven counties included.

DCF will handle all child abuse investigations beginning on January 1, 2024.

SB 7056 states that DCF would obtain files and documents, but that certain Sheriff's would remain the custodians or certain files and documents.

Campsite rules revised

SB 76 revises campsite rules for Floridians trying to reserve at state parks.

It requires the Division of Recreation and Parks of the Department of Environmental Protection to allow residents and nonresidents to make state park cabin and campsite reservations within specified timeframes.

It will allow Florida residents to reserve campsites one month earlier than non-residents can.

Florida residents will need to provide proof of residency.

Move Over Law Expansion

Governor DeSantis signed HB425, which strengthens the state’s existing Move Over Law to include moving over for all disabled vehicles that are stopped with hazard lights, emergency flares or signage.

The law's expansion -- aimed at preventing roadside deaths -- will require drivers to move over at least one lane for any disabled vehicle. If they're unable to move over, they must reduce their speed by 20 miles per hour.

Violators of the Move Over Law could face fines ranging from $60 to $158.