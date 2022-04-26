Thief Wearing Construction Gear Stole Equipment From Miami-Dade Work Site

Police are searching for a thief who wore construction gear while stealing $20,000 worth of equipment from a work site in northwest Miami-Dade.

The incident happened back on Feb. 21 at 3000 Northwest 123rd Street.

Miami-Dade Police said the man, who was wearing a safety vest and hard hat, used a circular saw to cut the gate at the work site.

Video surveillance showed him exiting his white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and then attempting to break the door of a metal container.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He later pried open the door to a structure on the site and left with about $20,000 worth of equipment, police said.

Police said several other similar commercial burglaries have also been committed throughout the area.

Video surveillance gathered from other incidents also shows at least one additional accomplice helping the suspect to break in and steal from construction sites, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.