Thieves leave behind clue in Hollywood jewelry store heist

A Hollywood jewelry store is now offering a $10,000 reward for information that helps catch the thieves who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of diamonds.

The sophisticated heist was caught on camera.

Hollywood Police returned Mint Jewelers by Boodaddy Diamonds on Sheridan Street on Sunday after its owner, Christopher, found a black device with antennas as he was cleaning up the mess left behind by three thieves.

“This is the device which I think was able to jam the alarm,” said Christopher. “This was all plugged, it was all hanging from the ceiling.”

Surveillance video caught on a Ring camera shows the thieves ransacking his store Saturday around 5:15 a.m. while speaking Spanish.

They did not break open the doors to get in, instead they entered through the ceiling using ladders.

“They took their time, they had a ladder they took the ladder they duct taped, they covered the cameras,” said Christopher. “They knew what the hell they were doing.”

The alarm system didn’t go off, but the store owner says his ring camera captured a crucial moment.

“I think they would’ve done a lot more damage if they didn’t catch that Ring camera right at the last second,” said Christopher.

At one point one of the suspects notices the ring camera and gets startled, then another suspect points a flashlight right at him partially showing the man’s face.

“They stole like a very unique rare orange Chanel bag the stole its empty now but there was a big bottle of Louis XIII which is like a $3,500 bottle of liquor, all kinds of stuff,” said Christoper.

In all, Christopher believes the damage left behind amounts to more than a half a million dollars.

He had this message for the thieves.

“We know who you are, we got your face, we’re going to find you,” he said while looking at the NBC6 camera.

If you know anything about this case you’re urged to call Broward Crimestoppers at 954-493-TIPS.