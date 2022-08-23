Third Suspect Arrested, Accused of Trafficking Girl, 11, for Sex

A 35-year-old Lauderhill man remains in the Broward County Jail without bond charged with human trafficking and sexual assault on a child under 12, records show.

Nicolas Jean Desir Jr., who had a chance meeting with the 11-year-old runaway outside a Lauderhill restaurant two years ago, was arrested Thursday, police said.

According to the arrest report, the girl had run away from home Aug. 2, 2020. Desir asked if she wanted to go for a ride and make some money. He had sex with the girl several times and then took her to meet Cleon Kirlew and Shanteria Barnes at a Days Inn in Oakland Park.

BSO

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

During the next four days, the girl had sex “dates” for between $30 and $90 with up to 17 men – including 10 in one day – who were brought to the hotel room by Desir, Barnes and Kirlew. She made about $150 per day after splitting the money with Barnes, the report stated.

Her parents had filed a missing person report with Lauderhill police, but she returned home Aug. 5, 2020.

She was interviewed by a therapist and agents with the FBI, Broward Sheriff’s Office, and Lauderhill police that launched an investigation.

Barnes and Kirlew were arrested in early 2021on federal human trafficking charges.

Barnes is accused of recruiting young girls into prostitution from a group home near where she lived in Pompano Beach.

Federal prosecutors said Barnes found clients for the 11-year-old, a 15-year-old, and a 17-year-old in the summer of 2020.

Investigators had tracked down Barnes through online advertisements for sex.