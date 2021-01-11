‘This Bill is Overkill': Florida Dems Say Protest Bill Muzzles Communities of Color

Florida Democratic lawmakers, representatives and senators held a Zoom news conference on Monday to voice their objection to proposed legislation aimed at preventing and combatting riots and public disorder.

The group of lawmakers believe that House Bill 1/Senate Bill 484 is unnecessary and aimed squarely at Black people and people of color.

“This bill is overkill, designed to squash free speech and peaceful assemblies primarily by people of color,” said Sen. Perry Thurston.

The proposed law is designed to enhance penalties for people who commit crimes at protests, riots, etc.

Democratic lawmakers say this is all about the governor trying to stifle, silent Black Lives Matter protesters and the social justice movement.

“Make no doubt about it, this is a muzzle to be placed over a very specific community, so it is more difficult and more terrifying for them to raise their voices up,” said State Rep. Evan Jenne.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled a version of the legislation in September, after protests across the country over racial injustices and police violence against Black people.

The group also feels as if DeSantis is using the January 6 riots in Washington, D.C. as leverage to move forward with this law.

Democrats say there are no similarities between the BLM protests and the insurrection in D.C. – they’re two different matters.