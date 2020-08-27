‘This Cannot Be an Unsolved Case': No Arrests Months After Miami Beach Woman's Murder

A family is still looking for closure months after a woman was murdered in her Miami Beach apartment.

Aubrey Figg's body was discovered by her husband on June 3 in their home near Ocean Drive and Third Street. Police said she had a laceration to her neck. It's been three months and no arrests have been made.

"This cannot be an unsolved case. There’s no way," said Brittany Jordan, Figg's cousin.

The 38-year-old had recently graduated from Miami-Dade College, and family members said she was set on getting a master's in speech pathology. Police believe Figg knew her attacker.

"She doesn't open the door unless she knows who it is, so it must’ve been somebody she knew," said her mother, Judy Maloy.

The family can’t fathom why someone would do this to her, but they’re hoping the community comes forward with any bit of information.

"We would really appreciate it if they would speak up because she’s worth it," Jordan said. "Nobody deserves that ... even the worst person in the world doesn't deserve that. It’s evil."

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 305-471-TIPS (8477).