Tire shop owner facing attempted murder charge after shooting landscaper who blew leaves onto property

A business owner shot a landscaper Friday in northwest Miami-Dade, after he blew leaves onto his property, police said.

That shooter has been identified as Claudio Arrendell, the owner of P&P Auto Tire Shop on NW 79th Street and 16th Avenue. He has since been charged with one count of attempted premeditated first-degree murder.

In court on Saturday, the judge decided that Arrendell would be held without bond.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Northwest 79th Street, according to Miami-Dade Police.

The landscaper was working at a property across the street and the owner of P&P Auto Tire Shop became upset that the leaves were being blown onto his property, police said.

An argument ensued, and the owner shot the landscaper, police said.

The landscaper was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

A witness told NBC6 she heard two gunshots and the victim falling to the ground after getting shot in the leg. Cellphone video showed him lying on the road.

NBC6 is still working to get in touch with the landscaping business.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.