Tornados touch down in South Florida amid storms

South Florida's stormy Sunday featured a couple of tornados -- in the Florida Keys and SW Miami-Dade.

A confirmed tornado moved across Cudjoe Key through the Torch Keys, according to the National Weather Service Key West.

The extent of damage is unclear, but NWS crews went to survey damage Sunday afternoon.

A confirmed tornado moved across Cudjoe Key through the Torch Keys today. Ryan Burke captured this video as it moved through Cudjoe Bay, and David Dale McCue observed damage on Cudjoe. A team from @NWSKeyWest went to survey the damage, and a storm report will be available soon. pic.twitter.com/SUv65Aa3ms — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) February 19, 2024

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Meanwhile in SW Miami-Dade, a brief tornado of unknown intensity reportedly touched down about four miles north of the intersection of SW 8th Street and Krome Avenue around 2:55 p.m, according to NWS Miami.

It's also unclear if there were injuries or damage related to this tornado.

There were other possible tornados in Davie and Pembroke Pines, but those have not yet been confirmed by the National Weather Service.