Tourist Dies After Getting Stuck in Window at Florida Keys Resort

A tourist died after she became stuck in a window at a Florida Keys resort, authorities said.

The body of 22-year-old Sydney Therriault, from Beallsville, Maryland, was found Thursday morning at the Pelican RV Resort & Marina in Grassy Key, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Detectives believe Therriault may have forgotten her hotel key and was trying to get into her room through the window when she became stuck and asphyxiated.

Therriault was pronounced dead at the scene.

No foul play is suspected and autopsy results are pending, officials said.