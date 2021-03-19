Florida Keys

Tourist Dies After Getting Stuck in Window at Florida Keys Resort

Authorities believe 22-year-old Sydney Therriault forgot key and was trying to climb through window to get into room

Getty Images

A tourist died after she became stuck in a window at a Florida Keys resort, authorities said.

The body of 22-year-old Sydney Therriault, from Beallsville, Maryland, was found Thursday morning at the Pelican RV Resort & Marina in Grassy Key, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Detectives believe Therriault may have forgotten her hotel key and was trying to get into her room through the window when she became stuck and asphyxiated.

Local

coronavirus florida 2 hours ago

Why Isn't the AstraZeneca Vaccine Approved in the U.S.? What to Know About Each Vaccine

air travel 52 mins ago

Air Travel Up as More Travelers Head to South Florida

Therriault was pronounced dead at the scene.

No foul play is suspected and autopsy results are pending, officials said.

This article tagged under:

Florida KeysFloridaMonroe County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us