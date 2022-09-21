Fort Lauderdale

Tow Truck Driver Fatally Shoots Car Owner During Confrontation in Fort Lauderdale: Police

The tow truck driver was detained and was cooperating with the investigation, police said

By Brian Hamacher

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police are investigating after a tow truck driver fatally shot a car owner whose car he was trying to repossess during a confrontation in Fort Lauderdale Wednesday morning.

The incident unfolded around 10 a.m. in the 100 block of Carolina Avenue.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said officers responding to 911 calls of a shooting arrived at the scene and found a man fatally shot.

Investigators said the tow truck driver had arrived to repossess a vehicle and that's when a confrontation and altercation ensued.

Shots were fired and the car owner was killed, police said.

The tow truck driver was detained and was cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Neither man's identity was released.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Fort LauderdaleBroward County
