Trial Begins for Driver in Crash That Killed Deputy Days Before He was Leaving BSO

Nearly four years after a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy was killed in a crash while responding to a domestic violence call in Deerfield Beach, the trial for the driver allegedly responsible was underway.

Opening statements began Tuesday in the trial of Darran Joseph Johnson, who's charged with DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and other charges in the July 2019 crash that killed Deputy Benjamin "Benji" Nimtz.

Broward Sheriff's Office Darran Johnson

Nimtz was 30 years old at the time and left behind a wife and two children. He was days away from starting a new job in Indiana with less than a week left on the job at the Broward County Sheriff’s Office when he was hit and killed.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Officials said Nimtz was responding to the domestic violence call when the crash happened in the area of Southwest 10th Street and Military Trail.

Johnson, now 36, shouldn't have been behind the wheel at the time of the crash because his license was suspended, officials said.