Trio arrested after drugs, dozens of motorbikes found at North Miami Beach home

Three men are facing charges after authorities said drugs, dozens of motorbikes and other items were found during a search of a North Miami Beach home.

The search happened Wednesday night at the home in the 1400 block of Northeast 172nd Street.

Cell phone footage from a witness showed authorities surrounding the home and making their way inside.

North Miami Beach Police officials said detectives had been conducting surveillance on the house after receiving information that people in the home were involved in criminal activity.

Police and members of the DEA and Secret Service executed a search warrant at the home and took three suspects into custody.

Officers seized around 40 motorbikes and motorized scooters, and found drugs, multiple credit and debit cards, and multiple different personal identifications, officials said.

One of the suspects, 43-year-old Garris Jurdine Nickle, is charged with possession of five or more identifications after he was found with 19 different Visa debit cards, an arrest report said.

Another suspect, 29-year-old Michael Joshua Malcolm, is facing a cocaine trafficking charge after police found baggies containing more than 30 grams total of crack cocaine in the home and another baggie with more than a gram of cocaine in his pocket, an arrest report said.

The third suspect, 49-year-old Rodney Linis Ragin, is charged with cocaine possession and possession of a controlled substance after he was found with cocaine and pills, an arrest report said.

"The discovery of crack cocaine, powder cocaine, and personal identifications used for fraudulent activities suggests a significant criminal operation was taking place at this residence," police said in a statement. "Additionally, the presence of numerous motorized scooters and bicycles raises questions about their potential involvement in illegal activities or their acquisition through illicit means."

Police are asking anyone who has been the victim of a motorized scooter theft or has more information related to the home to call them at 305-949-5500.