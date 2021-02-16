Trio Arrested After Man and Woman Shot in Hammocks Home: Police

Police have arrested three men after a shooting in a home in the Hammocks left a man and woman injured.

The shooting happened early Monday at a home in the 13800 block of Southwest 107th Terrace, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

According to arrest reports, 38-year-old Jorge Hernandez drove to the home with 37-year-old Frankie Murado and 31-year-old Daniel Garcia.

Once they arrived, Hernandez got out of his van brandishing a shotgun and was able to break the victim's front door lock and force himself inside, the reports said.

After he got inside the home, Hernandez opened fire three times, shooting the woman in the hand and the man in the abdomen, the reports said.

The woman told investigators she started running and heard Hernandez yelling "I am going to kill you," the reports said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The man who was shot was taken to a locak hospital in stable condition, officials said.

According to the reports, the woman knew the three suspects and was able to identify them. They were arrested later Monday at Murado's home.

Police haven't given a possible motive for the shooting.

Hernandez and Garcia face attempted murder and armed burglary charges. Murado faces a cocaine possession charge. Attorney information wasn't available.