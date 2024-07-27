Triple shooting leaves 2 dead in West Little River: Police

A woman and a man were shot and killed and another man is fighting for his life after a shooting in West Little River on Friday.

The scene surrounded a mobile home park on N Miami Avenue and 79th Street. Miami-Dade police said it happened at 8:55 p.m.

Two of the victims, who have not been named, died at the scene, police said. A man was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

"I feel bad, I feel really bad," said Pascal, who lives a few doors down from where the shooting happened.

Pascal, who did not want to provide his last name, said he's not shocked to hear about the gun violence in his neighborhood.

"When you look around America everywhere you can go, it's shooting, shooting, shooting there's nothing you can do about it," he said.

Multiple neighbors told NBC6 that they typically see police in the mobile home park frequently doing surveillance.

"It's concerning. I mean, there's usually a lot of police activity, so I mean I kind of felt a little comfortable by seeing that, but just supervision type, I didn't realize someone was injured or killed even worse," Lizzette said.

She just moved in last week. She's a single mom with three kids and said safety is a top priority, but trying to find something affordable makes it difficult.

"I recently moved from another trailer which burnt, so we had to literally moved out, so I was forced to move into this one which became available and it was the only thing I could find," Lizzette said.

Now she's reconsidering if this is the best place for her family.

"It's alarming and I will reconsider staying here any longer," Lizzette said.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.