Tropical Depression 10, heading to Florida, forms in the Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Depression 10 is heading to Florida after officially forming in the Gulf of Mexico according to the National Weather Service.

The forecasts predict the storm to head towards Panama City to Big Bend to Tampa area.

The report shows the cone of concern does not include South Florida and clears the area of suffering any impact.

TD 10 could become Tropical Storm Idalia as early as tonight or tomorrow and become a hurricane before landfall, according to NBC6's Steve MacLaughlin.

Our expert meteorologist also says the TD 10 is expected to bring periods of heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday with "astronomically high tides' and considers that "This is a water event and not a wind event."