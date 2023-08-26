Weather

Tropical Depression 10, heading to Florida, forms in the Gulf of Mexico

The depression could become the Tropical Storm Idalia and bring heavy rainfall as well as high tides.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tropical Depression 10 is heading to Florida after officially forming in the Gulf of Mexico according to the National Weather Service.

The forecasts predict the storm to head towards Panama City to Big Bend to Tampa area.

The report shows the cone of concern does not include South Florida and clears the area of suffering any impact.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

TD 10 could become Tropical Storm Idalia as early as tonight or tomorrow and become a hurricane before landfall, according to NBC6's Steve MacLaughlin.

Our expert meteorologist also says the TD 10 is expected to bring periods of heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday with "astronomically high tides' and considers that "This is a water event and not a wind event."

This article tagged under:

WeatherWeather Forecast
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us