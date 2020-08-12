Tropical Depression Eleven Likely to Become Tropical Storm on Wednesday: NHC

Watchful eyes remain on the Atlantic Ocean with Tropical Depression Eleven churning in the waters while not forecasted to make landfall in South Florida.

The 5 a.m. Wednesday advisory shows winds at 35 miles per hour with the system over 1400 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands and the system moving west at 15 miles per hour.

No watches and warnings have been placed on any areas of land as of Wednesday morning with the system forecasted to become a tropical storm at some point later Wednesday.

National Hurricane Center forecasters say the system will eventually impact the Leeward Islands over the weekend, but so far was not a threat to the U.S. mainland.

Computer models were showing decent consensus, pushing the system even farther to the north. If you take the GFS (American) and ECMWF (European) models at face value, rain and wind will be a non-issue for the Caribbean. In fact, the European model keeps the region mostly dry throughout the weekend.

Even if the system were to take a track farther to the south, major impacts aren't expected in South Florida. The system is forecast to face harsher conditions later this week and this will likely keep it from strengthening considerably.

If it forms, the system would become "Josephine," the 10th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.