Tropical Storm Fiona Forms in the Atlantic, Becomes 6th Named System of Season

Tropical Storm Fiona has officially formed in the Atlantic, becoming the sixth named system of the season.

As of 11 p.m. the storm was 650 miles east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

The center of the storm is forecast to move through the Leeward Islands late Friday and Friday night, and be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Saba and St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, and Anguilla.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Wednesday 11 pm: A stronger #Fiona to head towards the Antilles with weekend impacts, tropical storm watches posted for the Leeward Islands. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/NdXoFg9ycr — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) September 15, 2022

Fiona is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 3 to 5 inches with maximum totals of 8 inches across the northern Leeward Islands, the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and eastern Hispaniola.

These rains may produce isolated flash and urban flooding, along with isolated mudslides in areas of higher terrain.

The last named system, Earl, became a Category 2 hurricane before dying out over the northern Atlantic last weekend.

Earl and the system before it, Hurricane Danielle, formed after just three other named storms formed in the first three months of this year’s season - far below the active seasons of the past several years.