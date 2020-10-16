Two Arrested in Shooting That Left South Florida Pastor Dead

Two people were arrested Friday in connection with a shooting incident that killed a South Florida pastor last month.

Nathaniel Roberson, 31, and Latravia Bell, 20, are both facing first-degree murder charges in the Sept. 10 death of 54-year-old Pastor Gregory Boyd, Miami-Dade Police officials said.

Police said Roberson and Bell had ambushed four victims and started shooting in a crowded parking lot near the Village Flea Market and Mall in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 79th Street in West Little River.

One of the gunshots hit a man who was later identified as Boyd. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Many gathered in a vigil for late pastor Gregory Boyd, who was killed while caught in this crossfire at the very place his family and community gathered to honor his life.

The shooting incident was caught on camera. Miami-Dade County Homicide Bureau detectives were able to investigate the case, and Roberson and Bell were arrested Friday and taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.