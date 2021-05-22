Miami-Dade

Two hospitalized After Boat Crashes Near Broad Causeway Bridge in Miami: USCG

By NBC 6 Digital Team

Two people were injured Friday night after a boat crashed near Broad Causeway Bridge in Miami.

The United States Coast Guard said four people were aboard the 32-foot vessel when they responded to the scene along with Miami Dade Fire Rescue, the Indian Creek police department.

Courtesy USCG

Both people injured were taken to Aventura Hospital & Medical Center.

The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeBoat CrashBroad causewayUSCG
