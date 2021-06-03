2 in Custody After Worker Killed in Hit-and-Run on I-95 in Broward: FHP

A man and woman have been taken into custody in connection with a fatal hit-and-run of a worker on Interstate 95 in Broward County Thursday morning, officials said.

FHP officials say the crash took place around 6:30 a.m. in the northbound express lanes of I-95 near Sample Road in Pompano Beach, where the 37-year-old male worker was struck and died at the scene.

BREAKING NEWS: 2 people arrested in connection with the hit & run crash that killed a construction worker on I-95 this morning. @nbc6 @FHPPalmBeach pic.twitter.com/FfHWppxuBw — Laura Rodriguez (@LauraNBC6) June 3, 2021

Officials have not released his identity, but said he was a subcontractor for the Florida Department of Transportation.

Officials said the worker was fixing a "Road Work Ahead" sign in the left shoulder of the highway when he was struck by the vehicle, a Chevy Cruze.

Officials said the damaged car was later found by Fort Lauderdale Police at a Days Inn on W. Broward Boulevard.

Thanks to the quick response from the Fort Lauderdale Police Department as well as our Media partners and our Traffic Homicide investigators, we have located the vehicle involved in the fatal Hit and Run crash; that took place on I-95 northbound in the area of Sample Rd 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZPnfv6c5Tt — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) June 3, 2021

A man and woman were later seen being placed in handcuffs in the parking lot of the hotel. Officials didn't release their identities.

The hit-and-run remains under investigation.

"Whenever you find yourself in the situation of a crash, please stay at the scene. An accident could happen, you might have not seen the worker and it is understandable but the moment you leave now it brings more dire consequences," FHP Lt. Yanko Reyes said.

All lanes have reopened at this time. https://t.co/mHVMZcpYEZ — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) June 3, 2021

“Our sincere condolences go to the family of the construction contractor tragically killed in a hit-and-run accident on I-95 this morning. FHP is investigating and we urge anyone with additional information to contact FHP at *347," FDOT said in a statement.