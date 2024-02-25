Fort Lauderdale

Two men injured in shooting at large gathering in Fort Lauderdale

The men were both rushed to Broward Health Medical Center as trauma alerts

Two men were injured in a shooting in Fort Lauderdale near an area where hundreds of people were reportedly gathered on Sunday night.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along NW 8th Avenue around 8:46 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Crews reportedly had to clear a large crowd of about 1,000 people in order for Fire Rescue crews to get to the scene, where two men were found injured.

A witness told NBC6 that there was some sort of block party happening when the shooting took place.

Both of the men were rushed to Broward Health Medical Center as trauma alerts.

Suspects reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived.

What led up to the incident remains unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

