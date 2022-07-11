Two People Hospitalized After Being Shot in Northwest Miami-Dade: Police

Police are investigating an early morning shooting Monday in northwest Miami-Dade that sent two people to the hospital with injuries.

Miami-Dade Police said officers arrived at the scene near 1398 Northwest 79th Street just after 3 a.m. after a Shot Spotter alert in the area.

Police found a female victim with a gunshot wound to her upper body and a male victim with a gunshot wound to his buttocks area.

Both victims, who were not identified, were taken to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Police have not released any additional details on the shooting, including any possible suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.