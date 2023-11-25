Two South Florida malls made the list of best malls for Christmas shopping in America

New data has revealed which major U.S. mall is the best for Christmas shopping in 2023, with South Florida's Aventura Mall crowned second and Sawgrass Mills Mall securing fourth place.

Aventura Mall and Sawgrass Mills are both among the largest malls in the nation as well.

The ranking, created by Yocan Vaporizer, awarded each mall a score out of 10 based on how busy they can get, the parking availability and cost, the variety of stores available, the number of eateries, and their seasonal opening hours, to name the most accommodating.

Crowd levels compared daily footfall to the mall’s size, while parking looked at all-day costs and the total spaces. Stores and eateries looked at which mall had the most of each listed in their directory, while availability considered weekday and Sunday opening hours.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Overall, the ranking showed that the best mall to do your Christmas shopping this year is the Mall of America in Minnesota.

Mall State Score Top-Performing Factor 1 Mall of America Minnesota 8.3 out of 10 Parking and Stores 2 Aventura Mall Florida 5.7 out of 10 Opening Hours 3 King of Prussia Mall Pennsylvania 5.7 out of 10 Number of Stores 4 Sawgrass Mills Florida 5.4 out of 10 Parking 5 Del Amo Fashion Center California 5.0 out of 10 Parking 6 Ala Moana Center Hawaii 4.9 out of 10 Eateries 7 Millcreek Mall Pennsylvania 4.9 out of 10 Crowd Levels 8 South Coast Plaza California 4.3 out of 10 Number of Stores 9 Lakewood Center California 4.2 out of 10 Parking 10 Palisades Center New York 3.9 out of 10 Parking

Aventura Mall achieved its highest scores in opening hours and parking -- while scoring lower in terms of crowds and eateries.

Aventura Mall was notably named the go-to mall for men’s gifts as well. It houses more than 300 retailers with stores like Nike, Zara, Lacoste, Louis Vuitton and more.

Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise, known for its variety of outlet stores, also scored high with parking, but ranked as one of the lowest in terms of eateries.