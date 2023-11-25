South Florida

Two South Florida malls made the list of best malls for Christmas shopping in America

The ranking scored each mall based on visitor crowding, parking availability and costs, variety of stores, refreshments, and opening hours  

New data has revealed which major U.S. mall is the best for Christmas shopping in 2023, with South Florida's Aventura Mall crowned second and Sawgrass Mills Mall securing fourth place.

Aventura Mall and Sawgrass Mills are both among the largest malls in the nation as well.

The ranking, created by Yocan Vaporizer, awarded each mall a score out of 10 based on how busy they can get, the parking availability and cost, the variety of stores available, the number of eateries, and their seasonal opening hours, to name the most accommodating.  

Crowd levels compared daily footfall to the mall’s size, while parking looked at all-day costs and the total spaces. Stores and eateries looked at which mall had the most of each listed in their directory, while availability considered weekday and Sunday opening hours. 

Overall, the ranking showed that the best mall to do your Christmas shopping this year is the Mall of America in Minnesota.

                       Mall           State           Score           Top-Performing Factor 
          1         Mall of America         Minnesota         8.3 out of 10         Parking and Stores 
          2         Aventura Mall         Florida         5.7 out of 10         Opening Hours 
          3         King of Prussia Mall         Pennsylvania         5.7 out of 10         Number of Stores 
          4         Sawgrass Mills         Florida         5.4 out of 10         Parking 
          5         Del Amo Fashion Center         California         5.0 out of 10         Parking 
          6         Ala Moana Center         Hawaii         4.9 out of 10         Eateries 
          7         Millcreek Mall         Pennsylvania         4.9 out of 10         Crowd Levels 
          8         South Coast Plaza         California         4.3 out of 10         Number of Stores 
          9         Lakewood Center         California         4.2 out of 10         Parking 
         10         Palisades Center         New York         3.9 out of 10         Parking 

Aventura Mall achieved its highest scores in opening hours and parking -- while scoring lower in terms of crowds and eateries.

Aventura Mall was notably named the go-to mall for men’s gifts as well. It houses more than 300 retailers with stores like Nike, Zara, Lacoste, Louis Vuitton and more.

Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise, known for its variety of outlet stores, also scored high with parking, but ranked as one of the lowest in terms of eateries.

