Tyre Nichols, Antwon Cooper Honored at Joint Event in Downtown Miami

A joint event honoring the lives of Tyre Nichols and Antwon Cooper was held in downtown Miami on Saturday.

Tyre Nichols died on January 10 after being beaten by five Memphis police officers.

Antwon Cooper, 34, was shot and killed in Miami last year by Police Sergeant Constant Rosemond during a traffic stop.

The event, which was attended by family, friends, and community members, was a tribute to the memory of the two men and a call for justice.

According to investigators, Cooper was pulled over for speeding and for having illegal tinted windows on his car.

During the stop, Sergeant Rosemond arrived and found Cooper on top of the officer.

The police claim that Rosemond shouted several commands that Cooper did not heed before shooting him once.

“I will never ever ever forgive this man,” said Tilasha Cooper, Antwon’s mother. “I’m so angry with the state attorney for disrespecting my son.”

Recently, the State Attorney's Office released a memo stating that the shooting was justified after an FDLE investigation.

However, the Cooper family's attorney, Rawsi Williams, stated that they plan on suing the city and Sergeant Rosemond.

“We are here today demanding two things,” said Williams. “Number one, that the state attorney charged, Sergeant Constant Rosemond, in the unlawful and wrongful killing of Antwon Cooper. And number two, that the state attorney's office correct that closeout memo.”

NBC 6 reached out to the city of Miami and Miami Police department in reference to Williams’ comments about pending legal action.

A spokesperson for MPD said they would refer the matter to the Chief and department for comment during normal business hours on Monday.