Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill was detained by police near Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday morning ahead of the Miami Dolphins' Week 1 game.

His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told NBC6 that Hill received a ticket for reckless driving while he was going into the stadium.

"The most upsetting part is the way that he was treated. Tyreek is not a guy that should be at his own stadium in handcuffs," Rosenhaus said. "We're going to look into it. This isn't over on our end."

The NFL's leading wide receiver from last season has since been released and will be available for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team confirmed in a statement. The Dolphins said that several teammates saw the incident and stopped to support Hill.

ESPN's Adam Schefter shared a video of the incident, with Hill being handcuffed on the ground while surrounded by several officers.

"Very upsetting just to see Tyreek detained by the police like that -- in handcuffs, seemed really excessive," Rosenhaus added.

Video of Tyreek Hill’s arrest today: pic.twitter.com/Kope2Ma6tk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2024

ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported that Hill was cited for reckless driving. He then got into a verbal altercation with the police, according to Darlington, and the officer then chose to handcuff Hill.

The Director of Miami-Dade Police responded to the incident on social media, saying that she is conducting a review and will provide information at a later time.

The 30-year-old wide receiver is entering his third season with the Dolphins after signing a restructured contract with $65 million guaranteed last month.