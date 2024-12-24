Tyreek's turbulent 2024: A look at the Dolphins star's wild year

It was a tumultuous 2024 for Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who made more news off the field than on it with everything from a fire at his mansion to a police encounter that had him in handcuffs.

Here's a look at how Hill has fared in 2024:

Fire at home and a rout in K.C.

Hill finished the 2023 regular season as one of the top performers in the NFL, leading the league in receiving yards and tied in receiving touchdowns.

But on Jan. 3, just days before the team's last regular season game, Hill's Southwest Ranches mansion went up in flames.

Hill was practicing at the time and not at the home, which suffered damage to the attic and roof and smoke damage throughout, though no injuries were reported.

Officials later said the fire was caused by a child playing with a lighter.

Days later, on Jan. 13, Hill and the Dolphins took on the Kansas City Chiefs in their NFL Wild Card Round playoff matchup.

With freezing temperatures of minus-4 degrees Fahrenheit (minus-20 Celsius) at kickoff, the fourth-coldest game in NFL history, the Chiefs routed the Dolphins 26-7, though Hill caught Miami's lone touchdown.

Divorce paper drama

Days after the playoff loss, records surfaced in Broward County that Hill had filed for divorce from his wife, Keeta Vaccaro.

Hill initially called it "bs" and two weeks later, the divorce petition was dismissed.

But in a March interview on "The Pivot" podcast with Fred Taylor, Ryan Clark and Channing Crowder, Hill said things got out of hand while he and Vaccaro were discussing a postnup and that someone filed the petition without his approval.

Sued by influencer

Things didn't get any easier for Hill in February, when he was sued by a social media influencer who claimed he intentionally broke her leg at his home in 2023.

Sophie Hall, an influencer and model with more than 2.3 million followers on Instagram, filed the suit that claimed Hill had been knocked backwards by Hall during a football lesson and he "became enraged, and forcefully and purposefully shoved Ms. Hall, severely fracturing her leg, requiring surgery with orthopedic reconstruction and hardware implantation."

Hill's attorney later claimed Hall hurt herself tripping over a dog.

'Cheetah' ready to race Olympian

In August, with the Summer Olympics in full swing, Hill declared he was ready to run in the 2028 games and even take on one of the world's top sprinters.

Hill, who is nicknamed "Cheetah" and known as one of the fastest players in the NFL, challenged Noah Lyles, a sprinting star who won gold in the 100-meter at the Paris Olympics, to a race in a post on social media.

Team USA’s Noah Lyles remembers mistakenly congratulating Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson for winning the men’s 100m Sunday in Paris. Lyles captured gold by 5/1000th of a second, replay showed.

The Dolphins star even went so far as to say he'd beat Lyles, and Lyles responding that he's ready to race.

So far the two haven't settled the debate over who's faster.

In handcuffs before home opener

The Dolphins opened the season with a last-second win over the Jaguars in September, with Hill scoring a touchdown in the victory, but what happened before the game involving Hill made more news than the win.

Hill was hauled out of his car and handcuffed by Miami-Dade Police outside Hard Rock Stadium on his way to the game.

The bizarre encounter was captured by police body cameras and was the talk of the sports world for days.

Hill had been stopped for what police said was reckless driving, though all charges were later dropped. And one of the officers involved was placed on administrative duties.

Hill becomes a father...again

As if that wasn't enough drama for Hill in 2024, he and his wife welcomed a baby daughter to the family last month.

A video posted to social media by Vaccaro showed a shirtless Hill in the hospital holding the bundle of joy.

Hill's no stranger to fatherhood. Although exact numbers aren't available, it's believed Hill has over a half-dozen children now.

A confusing social media post

While the 2024 season has been somewhat quiet for Hill on the field, he's apparently decided to turn things up a notch thanks to a social media post on X.

On Dec. 18, Hill had the sports world scratching its heads when he posted "It's time for me to go coach."

It’s time for me to go coach — Ty Hill (@cheetah) December 18, 2024

Hill didn't elaborate so many were left to wonder if he's ready to coach a team, go somewhere else, or just go out and perform.