Uber Driver Attacked, Carjacked in Miami Gardens

An Uber driver was attacked and forced out of their own vehicle during a carjacking in Miami Gardens Tuesday morning, officials said.

Miami Gardens Police said the incident took place just after 4 a.m. in the 1400 block of Northwest 199th Street.

The car was later found abandoned in Miramar, where officers searched it at the scene near the 6100 block of Southwest 24th Street.

Footage showed officers approaching the car with weapons drawn.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police did not say if the Uber driver, who was not identified, was injured.

An investigation continues.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.