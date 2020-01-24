Bayfront Park

Ultra Signs Contract with Miami Officials For 2020 Festival in Bayfront Park

The event was held in Virginia Key last year, but it will return to Bayfront Park in March

Getty

Miami administrators have signed an agreement with the organizers of Ultra Music Festival assuring the event's return to Bayfront Park this year.

"The City of Miami recently finalized an agreement with ULTRA that will bring the event back to Bayfront Park in March, along with thousands of visitors from around the globe and an estimated $223 million economic impact on the local economy," a spokeswoman for the City of Miami told NBC 6.

"The City has been working diligently in recent months to plan for this year’s event and ensure it is a safe and smooth one for all.”

While hundreds of thousands attended the event each year, issues such as noise and traffic have caused residents in the area around the park to become vocal critics against the event.

Last year, dozens of people, mostly downtown Miami residents, lined up inside the city's commission chamber to plead with officials about keeping the popular electronic music festival away from their homes after the Virginia Key venue, where it was held in 2019, was not a good fit.

