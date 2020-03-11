UM to Keep Face-to-Face Classes, Restrict Official Travel Amid Coronavirus Concerns

In the wake of universities across the state announcing potential changes over the coronavirus crisis, the University of Miami is preparing students and faculty for changes of their own.

The school announced Wednesday that while classes are scheduled to resume once spring break ends on March 16th, faculty and staff are bring prepared for the possibility of classes being moved online – similar to the procedure that officials have instituted at both the University of Florida and Florida State University.

Faculty will reportedly prepare to deliver their classes online next Wednesday and Thursday as a test should the school decide to make that a permanent move.

UM has not suspended athletic competitions at this time and will default to decisions being made by the NCAA and ACC, but all events of more than 50 people on campus have been cancelled. All international travel by school officials has been cancelled while domestic travel must be approved.

Outside guest will not be permitted inside residence halls on campus as of next Monday.

The decisions come one day after Florida International University suspended nearly all international events and travel involving students and faculty in the wake of concern sweeping the globe.

In an email Tuesday, the school suspended all student travel internationally – including for events such as study abroad programs, conferences and field work – for the remainder of the spring semester as well as the summer semester of 2020 while suspending all international travel by faculty and staff until April 9th.