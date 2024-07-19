Universal Orlando Resort releases new ticket deal for Florida residents

Enjoy a great deal for the rest of 2024 as Universal Orlando Resort has announced an exclusive deal for florida residents.

According to Universal Orlando Resort, Florida Unlimited Days Ticket will include access to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure for an unlimited number of days for $199 plus tax.

The tickets will be valid from now until December 18, 2024.

With all the amazing attractions that Universal Orlando Resort has to offer, this ticket gives Florida residents the opportunity to relive it time and time again.

Guests will be given the opportunity to experience things like DreamWorks Land, CineSational, Hogwarts always, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and more.

Tickets holders could also use these tickets to enjoy seasonal events like the iconic Universal’s destination-wide Holidays celebration and special hotel offers.

For more information about the “Florida Unlimited Days Ticket” offer and to purchase, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com.

Universal Orlando Resort and NBC6 are both owned by Comcast Corporation.