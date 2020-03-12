Universal Orlando, Walt Disney World Resorts to Close Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Universal Orlando Resort and Walt Disney World Resort will close through the end of the month amid coronavirus concerns, resort officials announced.

Universal and The Walt Disney Company officials released statements Thursday that they will be closing the Orlando resorts out of an abundance of caution.

Both resorts will close on Sunday, and the closures are expected to last through the end of the month.

Universal said all of its hotels and CityWalk will remain open. Guests can call 877-801-9720 if they booked travel packages or tickets. Officials added hourly employees will be paid through the end of March.

Disneyland Paris will also close on Sunday. Disney Cruise Line will suspend all new departures beginning Saturday and through the end of the month.

Disney also announced the closure of Disneyland and California Adventure theme parks in Anaheim, California.

The hotels at both Orlando and Paris will remain open until further notice. Disney Springs in Orlando and Disney Village at Disneyland Paris will also remain open. Cast members will still be paid during the closure period, officials said.

