Vehicular homicide charge for driver in SW Miami-Dade crash that killed 14-year-old

A driver is now facing a vehicular homicide charge in a crash last month that killed a 14-year-old who was crossing the street near his home in southwest Miami-Dade.

Michael Anthony Smith, 33, was arrested Monday on a charge of vehicular homicide in a reckless manner in the Nov. 26 crash that killed Lazaro Martinez, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Michael Anthony Smith

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Martinez was attempting to cross the street on Southwest 112th Avenue near 232nd Street in Princeton when a black Audi struck him.

Martinez, a player on the Miami Knights football team, was killed just steps away from his home. Friends said his young cousin witnessed the tragedy.

The arrest report said Smith, who was driving the Audi, stayed at the scene.

When authorities arrived at the scene they found the Audi with severe front damage and its airbags deployed.

They also found that Martinez had been thrown over 100 feet from where he was initially hit by the Audi, the report said.

Family Photo Lazaro Martinez

A 10-year-old witness who was crossing the street with Martinez said the Audi was speeding and data from the Audi showed it was going 81 mph at the time of the crash, in an area with a posted 40 mph speed limit, the report said.

The car's data also showed the Audi was at 100% acceleration at the time of the crash and there was no braking before or at the moment of the crash, the report said.

The report noted that the crash happened in a residential area with low lighting conditions, and that Smith said he was very familiar with the area.

Smith, of Cutler Bay, was arrested Monday at the Florida Highway Patrol headquarters in Doral before he was booked into jail.

During Smith's appearance in court Tuesday, a prosecutor noted that he has no criminal history but asked that his bond be set at $25,000.

Smith's defense attorney asked for a $15,000 bond, noting that he cooperated with authorities and voluntarily surrendered.

The judge set Smith's bond at $20,000 and ordered him not to drive for the time being.