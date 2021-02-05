Veteran Miami-Dade Corrections Officer Dies From COVID-19

A Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation officer who spent more than 30 years with the department died this week after battling COVID-19.

Officer Juan Llanes, 57, passed away Monday, the department announced.

Llanes had joined the department in 1988 and worked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center until 1992 and later transferred to Metro-West Detention Center until 2010. His last assignment was at the Hospital Services Unit.

Funeral services will be held on Monday. Llanes leaves behind a wife and son.

"He will be missed greatly by his MDCR family," the department said in a statement.

Corrections department officials said that as of Friday they have 84 employees who are COVID-19 positive and at home in isolation and 20 in-custody inmates are positive and in isolation.

The department cancelled inmate visitation and all other non-essential public access and began screening all inmates at intake for possible COVID-19 on March 12, 2020.

They have also been providing free telephone calls and video visitation to facilitate communication with loved ones, officials said.