Video appears to show man abusing dog on balcony in downtown Miami

By Victoria Jardine

Disturbing video posted to social media by Only in Dade shows a man appearing to abuse a dog on a balcony in downtown Miami.

At one point, the man appeared to brandish a sharp object and hold the dog down.

Miami Police responded to the scene on Tuesday along with Animal Services investigators, who are conducting an investigation, according to a Miami PD spokesperson.

Police also confirmed that the dog was evaluated.

"The dog has been checked out and cleared of any injuries or damages post an evaluation," Miami Police stated.

Miami-Dade Animal Services also confirmed to NBC6 that they are looking into the incident and are grateful that the community brought the video to their attention.

"We ask that the person who filmed the event please call 311 to provide and authenticate the video evidence," an Animal Services spokesperson stated.

The circumstances surrounding the incident and the man's identity remain unclear.

Miami-Dade Animal Services also emphasized that anyone who witnesses animal abuse, should report it as soon as possible.

"It is critical that if you see animal cruelty happening, you call 911 immediately," the spokesperson added. "If you can safely get evidence such as a video, do so and be ready to provide it to Police (911) and/or Animal Services (311)."

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

