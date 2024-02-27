New video captures moments before tour boats crash near PortMiami, injuring 13 people

New video captured the moments before two boats crashed near PortMiami earlier this month injuring 13 people.

Now, a personal injury law firm in Miami told NBC6 they are planning a lawsuit against both companies involved.

The firm, Mausner Graham Injury Law, is representing several of the victims in the crash which sent at least two people to the hospital. Their goal is to receive compensation for some of the passengers involved.

A spokesperson for the firm also told NBC6 that this just highlights the need for wearing life jackets and using engine cut-off switches.

More than a dozen people were injured in a boat crash that happened near Fisherman's Channel in Miami-Dade on Sunday afternoon. NBC6's Lorena Inclan reports.

The video shows one of two tour boats on the water around Fisherman’s Channel back on February 11th.

Officials with the U.S. Coast guard told NBC6 the collision involved the "Obelix” and the "Thriller,” which are both charter boats.

A USCG spokesperson said the “Obelix” was operating illegally.

The owner of that charter previously told NBC6 that no one on his boat was injured, but he didn’t want to comment further.

Meanwhile officials say the “Thriller” was issued a vessel inspection requirement that was to be completed before they could operate again.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated by the U.S. Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.