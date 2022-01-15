VIDEO: Police Officer Kills Dog in Miami-Dade After Barking Complaint

A home surveillance camera captured a Miami-Dade police officer discharging his weapon multiple times on an American Bully dog, killing the 8-month-old.

The incident happened in unincorporated Miami-Dade near Miami Gardens on Wednesday, January 12 around 7 p.m. as a police officer was responding to a call regarding dogs barking.

"This incident did not have had to happen if the officer had been properly trained. We must do better to protect our 4-legged family members. This 8 month old puppy, Alpha, displayed no aggression and did not deserve to die like this," the Miami Coalition Against Breed Specific Legislation said in a statement.

Miami-Dade Police is conducting an internal investigation into the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check NBC 6 for updates.