Video shows apparent tornado in Broward amid stormy weekend

A tornado appeared to touch down in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday -- prompting a tornado warning across Broward County.
There were possibly up to three touch downs in three different locations within Broward, amid a stormy weekend across South Florida.
NBC6 viewer Tim Price sent in a video of what appeared to be a tornado, including power surges.
This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.
