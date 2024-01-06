Broward

Video shows apparent tornado in Broward amid stormy weekend

The apparent tornado formed Saturday evening, during a wet weekend across South Florida.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A tornado appeared to touch down in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday -- prompting a tornado warning across Broward County.

There were possibly up to three touch downs in three different locations within Broward, amid a stormy weekend across South Florida.

NBC6 viewer Tim Price sent in a video of what appeared to be a tornado, including power surges.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

BrowardSouth FloridaFort Lauderdaletornado warning
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us