Video Shows Bicycle-Riding Robber Knock 74-Year-Old Woman to the Ground in Coconut Grove

Police in Miami are searching for a purse thief who was caught on camera knocking a 74-year-old woman to the ground during a violent robbery.

The robbery happened around 7 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Oak Avenue and Hibiscus Street in Coconut Grove.

Surveillance footage released by Miami Police on Tuesday showed the woman walking at the intersection when she's approached from behind by the man on the bike.

The man knocked the woman to the ground and was able to grab the purse the woman had dangling across her body before he fled the scene, police said.

The woman injured her right arm and was taken by Miami Fire Rescue to Coral Gables Hospital for treatment, police said.

A man who lives across the street said he heard a woman yelling at around 7 a.m., and another neighbor said he saw all the police and wasn’t sure exactly what happened.

“It’s tough seeing that it happened so close to home. Typically very safe neighborhood as of recent years here and it just goes to show you never know, you always have to have your head on a swivel at any given time because anything can happen," resident Alec Duncan said.

Miami Police are looking for the man they said is 5-foot-8 to 6-foot tall, possibly in his 30’s. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black hat, red underwear, and gray pants.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.