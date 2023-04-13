Brightline service between Fort Lauderdale and Miami was briefly suspended Wednesday night after one of the company's trains slammed into a truck hauling cars in Broward County amid severe weather.

According to Brightline's spokesperson, the crash happened near the intersection of Dixie Highway and Washington Street in Hollywood when a car carrier stopped on the tracks and was then slammed by a passenger train.

Video from Only in Dade appears to show the moment the train collided with the truck, sending several empty cars flying off the trailer.

The violent crash also took down a nearby pole and a set of traffic lights attached to it.

Officials said the crash temporarily suspended service from Fort Lauderdale to Miami Wednesday night as crews worked to clear the rails.

No one was injured in the crash, the company said.