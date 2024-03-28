Video shows caretaker allegedly abusing woman at South Miami assisted living facility

New video shows a South Miami caretaker allegedly abusing an elderly woman at an assisted living facility in an incident that led to the caretaker's arrest.

Josephine Gurri, 77, who is the owner of the assisted living facility Good Family Home, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of physical abuse of an elderly or disabled adult, records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections Josephine Gurri

According to an arrest report, the alleged abuse happened at the assisted living facility on Southwest 79th Terrace.

Officers met with a woman who said her grandmother has been living in the facility and has been beaten and abused by her caretaker, Gurri, the report said.

The woman said a previous caretaker sent her a video of Gurri striking her grandmother on the buttocks and lower back area, the report said.

The video obtained by NBC6 on Thursday shows the elderly woman yelling as she's allegedly struck and spanked by Gurri.

The woman's granddaughter told NBC6 that she suffers from Alzheimer's.

Gurri was arrested and booked into jail. She appeared in bond court Wednesday where she was granted a $1,000 bond and ordered to stay away from the alleged victim.

NBC6 knocked on Gurri's door Thursday after she bonded out of jail. She said she didn't want to give a statement.

Officials with the state department that regulates assisted living facilities arrived at the home Thursday and said they may be revoking her license.

Police are also looking into whether there could be more alleged victims of Gurri.