Donald Trump

Video shows dozens of supporters line up hours ahead of Trump's rally in Hialeah

Food vendors filled the streets outside Milander Park and people were seen waving flags and other campaign paraphernalia ahead of the rally. 

Dozens of people gathered in Hialeah for a rally being held by former president Donald Trump Wednesday as he skips the third Republican presidential debate.

Supporters lined up outside Henry Milander Park hours ahead of the rally.

Food vendors filled the area and people were seen waving flags and other campaign paraphernalia. 

At one point, Chopper 6 captured a man who was waiting in line being checked on by paramedics.

He was alert, but it’s unclear what happened and we don’t know his condition.

Meanwhile, Trump is trying to upstage his rivals as they take the debate stage in Miami.

Instead of taking the debate stage himself, the former president is using his Hialeah rally to target the South Florida’s hugely influential Cuban American community.

This article tagged under:

Donald Trump
