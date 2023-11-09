Video shows driver intentionally hitting Florida deputies with car, leaving them hospitalized

Shocking video shows the moment a man intentionally drove into two Florida deputies, leaving them seriously injured.

The incident happened Thursday morning in Brandon, near Tampa, when two Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call from a woman who said she was in fear of her son, who she said was behaving violently.

The deputies responded and encountered a man, 28-year-old Ralph Bouzy, who was in a car outside the home. He refused to speak with the deputies and drove away, officials said.

A short time later Bouzy returned and deliberately crashed into the deputies and their patrol vehicle.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

𝐖𝐀𝐑𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐆: 𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐏𝐇𝐈𝐂 𝐕𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐎#teamHCSO is releasing surveillance and body camera footage from today's ambush of two deputies in Brandon. Both deputies are currently at Tampa General Hospital undergoing surgery for critical injuries.



"Corporal Brito and Deputy… pic.twitter.com/kmcgOA0bu6 — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) November 9, 2023

Footage from houses and body cameras released by the sheriff's office shows the speeding car slamming into the deputies.

The footage also shows other deputies who responded confronting Bouzy, who was outside of the car. The officers are seen using a Taser to take him into custody.

"There is no other way to describe this other than an ambush," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our deputies put their lives on the line every day to protect this community and what happened today makes me absolutely sick."

𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄 𝐅𝐑𝐎𝐌 𝐒𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐄 𝐈𝐍 𝐁𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐎𝐍



Two Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies sustained serious injuries on Thursday morning while responding to a call for service.



"There is no other way to describe this other than an ambush," said Sheriff Chad… pic.twitter.com/LFIcKUjCrF — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) November 9, 2023

The two deputies involved were Corporal Carlos Brito, 39, and Deputy Manuel Santos, 31. Both sustained serious, critical injuries and were receiving treatment at Tampa General Hospital, officials said.

Bouzy has previously been arrested for three felonies and 14 misdemeanors, and is facing charges of attempted murder on a law enforcement officer, officials said.